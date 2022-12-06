Condors fall to Colorado on Field Trip Day

At times the noise was ear piercing.
That’s what happens when the public address announcer asks a crowd of 7,514 mostly school-aged kids to make some noise.
But the noise and chants of “Let’s Go Condors” were not enough to propel the Bakersfield Condors past the Colorado Eagles before the annual Field Trip Day game on Tuesday, which attendance-wise was back to its pre-pandemic numbers.
The Eagles, the top team in the American Hockey League Pacific Division, scored the winning goal 21 seconds after the Condors tied the game and left Mechanic’s Bank Arena with a 2-1 win.
The loss was the sixth straight for a reeling Condors team, which has just one win in its last nine 10 games.
“Obviously no one likes losing games and stringing them together is an even worse feeling,” said veteran Condors winger Luke Esposito. “It’s definitely not fun right now. But we’re working through it. We have a lot of young players and good character in the room. Just trying to simplify things and dig our way out of it.”
As they have in five of their recent losses, the Condors were in position for a possible win as the game was tied at 1 with less than 12 minutes remaining.
The Condors were down 1-0 when they got some puck luck: a wrister from the right circle by Graham McPhee found its way through a couple of bodies and bounced off a Colorado defender and past goaltender Jonas Johansson.
Twenty-one seconds later, the Condors were down 2-1 as Justin Scott sneaked behind a Condors player and beat Olivier Rodrigue from point-blank range.
“I think our guys played very hard today but for that to come back on the next shift is obviously something that shoots you in the foot,” Condors coach Colin Chaulk said. “You worked real hard to get to that point, then you’re back to where you started. That’s a tough one to swallow for sure.”
The previous two Saturday nights the Condors were tied on home ice with under three minutes to play and lost both games.
“That's how hard it is to win in this league and especially this division,” Esposito said. “We talked the last couple of days about how our play needs to improve, how our work ethic needs to improve. Sure enough, I thought we did a pretty good job going out there today and bringing that. We still came out on the wrong end of the results. Obviously disappointing.
“At this point we’re trying to take the positives out of it. I think it's something we can improve on. Losing is not acceptable anywhere, especially this organization, and we know that.”
Colorado’s Ryan Wagner scored a short-handed goal 10:38 into the second period at the tail end of a Bakersfield power play as his shot from a bad angle squeaked between Olivier Rodrigue and the post. That came after the Condors spent more than 90 seconds in Colorado’s zone, firing four shots on net but getting none through.
It’s a goal Rodrigue would obviously like back, but the third-year pro has not been the issue in the losing streak. Rodrigue started five of the losses and has a sterling .937 save percentage with a 2.4 goals against average.
The Condors are without four key forwards (on recall to the Edmonton Oilers) and have been without two of their top four defenseman and goaltender Calvin Pickard due to injuries.
No excuses according to Chaulk.
“As of right now the answers are inside those four (dressing room) walls,” he said. “What we have is healthy players and we have to find the answers by working, not hoping."
The Condors are back in action on Friday night when they host Ontario, their last home game until Dec. 28.