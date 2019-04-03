The Bakersfield Condors third period rally was for naught as the host Manitoba Moose scored with less than four minutes left and skated away with a 3-2 win on Wednesday.
Despite the loss, the Condors (83 points) magic number for the Pacific Division championship remains at 6 over the San Jose Barracuda (77 points). San Jose lost to the San Diego Gulls 4-3.
Luke Esposito kicked off the scoring for Bakersfield at 6:45 in the second period on a wraparound with assists from Cooper Marody and Keegan Lowe.
The Condors lead evaporated three minutes later and would then face a deficit with less than two minutes to go.
Bakersfield would tie it at 4:43 in the final period with a goal from William Lagesson, with assists from Tyler Benson and Marody.
With their helpers, Benson (63) and Marody (60) are now first and second in the AHL rookie points race.
Dylan Wells made 24 saves in the loss.
The Condors will wrap up their road trip with a trip to San Antonio on Saturday with a 5 p.m. puck drop.
