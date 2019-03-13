The Bakersfield Condors fell on their home ice, 5-4 in overtime, to the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday.
It was a back-and-forth game.
Bakersfield took a 1-0 lead off a Tyler Vesel goal just over eight minutes into the contest and a 2-1 advantage early in the second period when Tyler Benson buried his 12th of the year.
San Diego eventually tied the score and went ahead 3-2 at the outset of the third period when Kiefer Sherwood found the back of the net at the 2:11 mark.
The Condors went back in front 4-3 at the 4:06 mark of the third, when William Lagesson and Mitch Callahan scored under a minute apart. San Diego eventually tied the score on an Any Welinski goal 8:39 into the period.
Sam Steel ultimately scored the winner at 1:58 of OT.
Bakersfield (36-17-3-1) remains in first place in the Pacific Division with 76 points. San Diego is tied with San Jose and Colorado for second with 68 points apiece.
The Condors are back in action Saturday, scheduled for a 7 p.m. home game against Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.