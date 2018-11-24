It was a bad night to have your worst game of the season.
But that was exactly what the Condors did on Saturday night, which happened to be the 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss game with 8,497 fans in the stands at Rabobank Arena.
Those fans came in high spirits, many enjoying the Party on the Plaza outside the arena before working their way inside.
But the Tucson Roadrunners sucked the festive atmosphere right out of the building as they opened up a 5-0 lead before going on to a 6-1 victory.
Hey, at least the Condors scored. That came 12:26 into the second period when Joe Gambardella scored from the left circle, immediately sending thousands of stuffed animals sailing through the air, over the glass and onto the ice.
By then the game was all but over. His goal made it 5-1.
“I didn’t think our preparation was where it needed to be and obviously in our performance tonight it wasn’t good enough,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “To a man, starting from the coaching staff down through all 20 players who played tonight: not good enough.”
Tucson led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by Brayden Burke, then blew the game open with four goals in the first 8:25 of the second.
Mario Kemple scored a power-play goal 35 seconds in and Hudson Fashing’s goal at 1:58 chased Bakersfield goaltender Al Montoya whose line read three goals allowed on eight shots.
Enter Shane Starrett, who fared no better. Burke got his second of the night at 2:43 and Trevor Murphy’s goal at 8:25 make it 5-zip.
That was five goals on 16 shots.
It was the third time in five games the starting goaltender for the Condors has been pulled.
At least the fans had reason to leave early, and about a third did before the third period started.
Not that they missed much.
Matteo Gennaro scored Tucson’s final goal with 55 seconds left in the second.
“We laid an egg tonight,” Woodcroft said. “That said, big picture wise for us, we have to find ways when you’re in a tough stretch of games, I believe it was the fifth game in nine nights for us, to be able to rise to an occasion. I think that goes to the preparation of the team. That falls on the coaching staff and to a man from the coaches down through all 20 players tonight we weren’t good enough.
“That said there were a lot of teachable moments from that game. We’re going to find them, we’re going to use them and we’re going to try and get better tomorrow.”
Notes
Jesse Puljujarvi, who had two goals and two assists in four games with the Condrs was recalled to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Next up for the Condors is the annual Field Trip Day game on Thursday. Another capacity crowd is expected as kids from from Kern County and other nearby counties will be on hand for the 10:30 a.m. game against the Ontario Reign.
Edmonton General Manager Peter Chiarelli as well as Assistant GM Keith Gretzky were on hand for Saturday night’s game. They also took in Friday night’s 4-2 over the Reign in Ontario.
