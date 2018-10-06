So much for all that scoring.
The Condors, who opened the season with an eight-goal outburst on Friday, managed just one on Saturday night and that was not near enough.
In a role reversal from 24 hours earlier, the San Jose Barracuda scored three second-period goals and went on to a 5-1 victory before 5,274 at Rabobank Arena.
As was the case on Friday night in a lopsided win over Stockton, penalties played a huge role in this game.
On this night it was the Barracuda taking a bite out of the Condors. Although San Jose did not score a power-play goal until the game was well in hand, back-to-back Bakersfield penalties turned the tide following a scoreless first period.
The Condors killed a power play in the final three minutes of the first period, then opened the second on a penalty kills after Ryan Stanton took a holding penalty at the end of the first.
Bakersfield killed Stanton’s penalty, only to have Patrick Russell called for hooking at 2:00.
Once again, the Condors got the kill, but not a clear, before Russell exited the penalty box. San Jose’s Jayden Halbgewachs deflected a shot from the point past Dylan Wells at 4:03 and the Barracuda had a 1-0 lead.
The rest of the period was pretty much all Barracuda (they outshot the Condors 15-8) and left with a 3-0 advantage.
Maxim Letunov beat Wells from the bottom of the left circle at 11:08 and an unchecked Cavan Fitzgerald scored from inside the left circle just under two minutes later to make it 3-0.
“We had a parade to the penalty box that I think sucked the momentum out of the game for us,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think our kill did some really good things. They found a way to break us down just for the sheer fact we were killing too much.”
Woodcroft tossed his lines in a blender in the second period and mixed and matched the rest of the game.
"Just to trying to create a spark,” he said. “We got a little bit of a spark but for us it was not enough.”
Josh Currie got the crowd out of their seats 5:56 into the third when he put the puck into the empty net off a shot by Cameron Hebig on an odd-man rush.
But the Condors took another penalty and this time the Barracuda converted with Nicholas DeSimone scoring at 9:51. Francis Perron got the final San Jose goal at 15:21.
The Barracuda ended the night 1-for-6 on the power play while the Condors had just one power-play opportunity.
“I think the game is pretty fair,” Woodcroft said. “When you’re working you earn penalties and your scoring chances.”
Wells, a rookie playing his first AHL game, stopped 26 shots in the loss.
Rookie Josef Korenar made his first pro start for San Jose in net and turned aside 37 shots.
Notes
Veteran defenseman Ryan Stanton played his 500th professional game on Saturday night. Of those, 120 have been in the National Hockey League and 380 in the AHL. It was Stanton’s 48th game as a Condor.
The Condors and Barracuda meet again on Wednesday night in San Jose. The Condors are back home next Saturday night to host Tucson.
