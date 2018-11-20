A turnover at their own blueline late in the second period was glaring, and costly, but there was far more wrong with Bakersfield’s game against Colorado on Tuesday night.
That turnover proved to be the final dagger in a 4-3 Colorado win at Rabobank Arena where the Condors were looking to score their fifth straight home win.
Instead, it was the Eagles, who broke out to a 3-0 lead, snapping a six-game winless streak before winging their way back to Colorado.
“Certainly spotting a team to a 3-0 lead was not how we envisioned to start the game,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I didn’t think we were sharp at at the start of the first period or the start of the second period.
“Bottom line, for us to be a team that wins on a nightly basis you need all 20 players. The way we play is a connected brand of hockey and tonight I didn’t think we played towards our identity at all.”
The Condors found themselves in a 3-0 hole 50 seconds into the second period when A. J Greer beat Shane Stewart, ending Stewart’s night after 20:50 of play and three goals on 17 shots.
Enter Al Montoya, which woke the Condors up as they scored the next three goals to tie the game.
“For us, that was just a coaching tactic to try and change the momentum and I thought the team actually responded right away as it in did in San Diego (last Friday when Montoya was pulled for Starrett),” Woodcroft said. “Our goaltenders give us a chance to win on a nightly basis. Monty went in and played hard and gave us another chance to win.”
Joseph Gambardella got things going when he picked the puck up at mid-ice, raced down the left side and cut in front of the net, beating Pavel Francouz with a backhander at the two-minute mark.
The Condors then broke a four-game power-play goal skid when Gamberdella set up in front of the net and banged in a rebound for his sixth goal off a Jesse Puljujarvi shot to make it 3-2 at 5:56.
Bakersfield tied the game 3-3 at 4:47 when Cameron Hebig fired a shot from the top of the left circle for his team-high seventh goal.
But the air came out of the balloon when the Condors turned the puck over at their blueline, resulting in a wide-open Dominic Toninato beating Montoya for a 4-3 lead with 26 seconds left in the period.
“Their defenseman stood at the line and we tried to make a play and it ended up in the back of our net. That’s a learning opportunity.”
Not happy with his team’s play after 40 minutes Woodcroft mixed and matched in the third period.
“We had the blender out,” he said. “We were trying to find D pairings that were working and trying to find some forward grouping that sustained some offensive zone time. I thought we pushed hard. That was a desperate team over there and you have to give them a lot of credit as well. But we weren’t sharp enough for the two points and we got what we deserved tonight.”
It was a bit of a disjointed first period for both teams but Colorado got things rolling with a pair of goals in the final 4:31.
Ryan Graves scored the opening goal from the high slot and Greer got his first of the night on a power-play goal with 28 seconds left in the period.
Notes
Watching Tuesday night’s game from the stands was Edmonton Director of Hockey Operations Craig MacTavish and Assistant General Manager Keith Gretzky. It was Gretzky’s first trip to Bakersfield this season. Word is that Edmonton GM Peter Chiarelli will be in the house on Saturday night the the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.