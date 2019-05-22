You may not be able to skate up the ice like defenseman Caleb Jones, or handle puck like rookie AHL All-Star Cooper Marody, but your can have some of the equipment they used this past season for the Bakersfield Condors.
The Condors are holding their annual equipment sale on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Rabobank Arena.
The players may have left the building, but there is plenty of equipment that needs to go as well.
A wide variety of game-worn jerseys, sticks, gloves, skates and more will be available one a first-come, first served basis. But don’t plan on gobbling up a dozen sticks from your favorite players. Sales are limited to three sticks per person.
In other news, defenseman Logan Day signed a one-year Entry Level Contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Day led all Condors defensemen in scoring as a rookie last season with 34 points (7g, 27a) in 64 games.
In addition, the Oilers signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a three-year ELC. Rodrigue, 18, has a year of junior play left. he is spending he summer in Bakersfield with his family as his dad, Sly, is the Condors goaltending coach.
Also, the Condors announced seven dates for the 2019-20 season, including the home opener on Friday, Oct. 4. The other dates are Nov. 9; Nov. 21 (Field Trip Day Game); Nov. 30 (Teddy Bear Toss); Jan. 31, Feb. 22 and March 28.
