Condors earn home-ice for opening playoff series with 3-1 win over first-place Heat in regular-season finale

Home sweet home.
The opportunity for the Bakersfield Condors to earn home-ice advantage for the opening round of the American Hockey League playoffs came down to their final game of the regular season.
Beat Stockton at Mechanic’s Bank Arena and the Condors stayed home. A loss and it was off to Abbotsford, British Columbia.
It will be home cooking for the Condors, who finished the season with a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Heat.
Veteran Seth Griffith scored his team-high 30th goal on a power-play goal with nine minutes left to give the Condors breathing room.
The Condors will host Abbotsford on Tuesday and Wednesday and, if necessary, May 9. There is no ice availability from Thursday through Sunday.
“We have to be predictable,” Condors coach Colin Chaulk said after the morning skate. “We need to play our system. We have to trust our structure. We need to put the blue collar and work boots on. When we do that we have success.”
That is exactly what the Condors did, despite a depleted defensive corps which had winger Tim Schaller filling in on defense.
Defenseman Darien Kielb staked the Condors to a 1-0 lead with just 44 seconds left in the first period when he sent the puck toward the slot from outside of low left face-off circle where it hit a Stockton defenseman’s skate and ricocheted into the net.
Kielb joined the Condors from Ft. Wayne of the ECHL on April 13 due to mounting injuries to Bakersfield defensemen.
Special teams were the name of the game in the first period as the Condors and Heat each had three power-play opportunities over the course of 12 minutes with neither team mustering a goal.
The Condors just missed goals (a shoulder save on Kielb) and a hit post by Dylan Hollway in the first minute of the second but Stockton tied the game 1-1 at 1:27 when Matthew Phillips drove down the right side, around the net and beat Stuart Skinner on a wraparound.
James Hamblin put the Condors back up on top at 11:19. Hamblin controlled the puck below the left face-off circle before passing it to defenseman Tim Schaller at the left point. Hamblin then moved to front of the net, Schaller sent the puck to right defenseman Alex Peters who sent a shot to the net which Hamblin redirected for his 21st goal.
Skinner made four saves on a Stockton power play late in the period and finished the game with 29.