The puck was definitely bouncing Bakersfield’s way on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena.
How so?
Well, how about defenseman Keegan Lowe taking two shots from the left point and hitting a Condors player before deflecting in each time? Or Josh Currie getting his team-high 18th goal, and sixth in six games, on a second whack at the puck from just outside the paint, which deflected off a defenseman’s skate and into the net?
Those and four other more conventional goals, led to a 7-2 victory over Colorado to extend the Condors winning streak to six games.
“It’s a credit to our guys and their commitment to getting physical on offense,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “If you look at the goals, they’re scoring, their not necessarily highlight-reel goals. There’s some nice ones there, but a lot of them are points shots, rebounds and players crashing the net.”
The victory moved the Condors five points ahead of Colorado and into a tie with San Diego for third place in the Pacific Division. The Condors wrap up a grueling stretch of 13 games in 25 days on Friday and Saturday in Tucson.
It is the fourth straight game the Condors have scored five or more goals. Bakersfield has outscored opponents 30-15 during the win streak, which matches the longest in Condors AHL history.
“We had a tough time scoring goals in a two-week span there and we stuck with it,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said of the recent flurry of goals. “We got physical on offense and prepared to score April- and May-type goals midseason.”
Seven different players scored goals, eight had multi-point nights and 11 got on the scoresheet.
“You don’t go on a run like this without contributions up and down your lineup,” Woodcroft said. “Different people step to the forefront every game.”
Bakersfield got the scoring started 11 minutes into the first when Lowe’s shot from the top of the left circle went off of Patrick Russell and and in. Currie made it 2-0 at 12:30, but Colorado’s A.J. Greer cut the lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the period.
The Condors scored on their first two shots of the second period to go up 4-1.
The first came at 4:33 when Lowe took another shot from the left point. This time it hit Joe Gambardella and went in. Ethan Bear made it 4-1 when he walked in and scored on a wrister from low in the right circle.
Once again, Greer answered for Colorado making it 4-2 with 3:40 left in the period.
But the Condors didn’t give the Eagles a sniff in the third period.
Mitch Callahan scored from the doorstep just 1:49 into the third and defenseman Ryan Stanton matched his career high for goals in a season at four on a power play at 6:33. Caleb Jones ended the scoring with a power-play goal with 13 seconds left in his first game back after more than a month in the NHL.
Notes
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Wednesday that General Manager Peter Chiarelli was fired on Tuesday night. Oilers Entertainment Group CEO/vice chair Bob Nicholson said he will oversee hockey operations and Assistant GM Keith Gretzky will inherit many of Chiarelli’s duties. Gretzky, who coached the Bakersfield Fog for three years starting 1995, has been in Bakersfield at least three times this season, most recently last week.
The Oilers assigned veteran forward Ryan Spooner and rookie forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Condors on Wednesday and will join the team in Tucson for games on Friday and Saturday. Yamamoto has divided his time between the Oilers and Condors. He has eight points (4g, 4a) in 11 games with Bakersfield. Spooner was acquired by the Oilers in a trade with New York Rangers, where he signed a two-year, $4-million per year contract last summer. He has played 314 NHL games and has not played in the AHL since the 2104-15 season.
Condors center Cooper Marody has been named the the AHL All-Star Classic and will join teammate Joe Gambardella in Springfield, Mass. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition is Sunday at 4 p.m. PT and the All-Star Challenge is Monday at 4 p.m. PT and will be televised live on NHL Network.
