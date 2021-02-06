For the second time in as many games this season, the Bakersfield Condors got off to a fast start Saturday night.
Unfortunately, the result was a pair of season-opening losses at the hands of the host San Diego Gulls, including a hard-fought 4-3 decision Saturday night.
Bakersfield scored first, but lost to the Gulls 4-1 in Friday’s season opener.
On Saturday, Seth Griffith gave the Condors a 1-0 lead with a goal just 1:35 into the game. The scoring play was assisted by Adam Quine and Ryan Stanton.
San Diego responded with two goals in the first period before Bakersfield’s Cooper Marody evened the score at 2-2 with an unassisted goal just 2:14 into the second period.
The Gulls countered with two more scores in the period, including a power-play goal by Trevor Zegras to take a 4-2 lead at the 7:15 mark.
The Condors cut the lead to 4-3 when Theodor Lennstrom scored 4:24 into the third period, but the Gulls held on to earn a weekend sweep.
Bakersfield’s home opener is Friday at 5 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at Mechanics Bank Arena. The two teams play again Saturday at 8 p.m. No fans are permitted to attend at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.