The Bakersfield Condors won a 4-3 thriller on Saturday, beating the San Diego Gulls in a shootout at Rabobank Arena.
Joe Gambardella scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season and Cameron Hebig tallied the lone shootout goal for Bakersfield.
The Condors (12-10-0-0) will take the ice tonight at 6 p.m. against Stockton.
Friday’s game saw Bakersfield go ahead 3-1 after two periods. Aside from Gambardella scoring at 12:38 of the second to put the team ahead 3-1, the Condors also got first period goals from Luke Esposito (his first of the season) and Cooper Marody (his fifth).
San Diego (8-11-1-2) knotted things up in the third frame, however, grabbing goals from Corey Tropp and Kalle Kossila.
Shane Starrett made 35 saves in goal for Bakersfield, while Jared Coreau stopped 25 shots for the Gulls.
