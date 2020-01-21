Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning was suspended five games by the American Hockey League on Tuesday for his use of a racial slur against an opponent in Monday’s game at Ontario.
During the game, Manning was assessed with multiple infractions for his actions, including at least one covered under AHL Rule 23.9. The rule considers infractions such as interfering with or striking a spectator, racial taunts or slurs and spitting on or at an opponent or spectator.
The penalty occurred at the 5:57 mark of the second period, with Manning being whistled for roughing, game misconduct and unsportsmanlike conduct. During the sequence, Ontario’s Bokondji Imama, who is black and a native of Montreal, was also whistled for a roughing penalty. Imama was not named in the report as the target of Manning’s slur.
Manning issued the following statement regarding his suspension: “Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said. To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”
Manning, who has played in 10 games for the Condors this season, was assigned to the team from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 31. He has spent parts of seven seasons in the National Hockey League, including three full seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015 to 2018.
Condors general manager Keith Gretzky, who also serves as the assistant general manager for the Oilers, also issued a statement: “We are aware of an unacceptable comment directed toward an Ontario Reign player by Bakersfield Condors (defenseman) Brandon Manning during last night’s game. This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon’s comment and we fully support the American Hockey League’s decision. The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice.”
Manning’s suspension is scheduled to start Wednesday at Mechanics Bank Arena when Bakersfield hosts San Jose. The suspension continues this weekend with two games in Tucson, and includes a home game against Ontario on Jan. 31.
Manning is eligible to return after the Feb. 1 game at Stockton.
