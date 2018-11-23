He’s in better shape, is confident and is on a mission to make it to the National Hockey League.
No doubt about it, second-year pro Condors defenseman Caleb Jones is a far different player than he was last season.
Lessons learned from a difficult rooke season where the offensive-minded defenseman managed just 17 points in 52 games and was a woeful minus-25.
“I wasn’t in top shape physically and that was kind of a big factor in why it was so tough,” Jones said of his rookie season.
Fast forward to this season and through the first 14 games Jones had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and stood at plus-two.
Quite the turnaround for the 21-year-old, which all started after the season ended when former NHL defenseman Paul Coffey, now working as a skill and development coach for the Edmonton Oilers, called him up.
“He told me the time is now to try and make the Oilers,” Jones said. “He told me there was support here and I had to push to be the best I can and want it. I thought he’s right. Why can’t I go up.”
So Jones, son of former NBA player Popeye Jones, turned to family for help. He spent the summer in Dallas where he trained with his older brother Seth, now in his fourth season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and seventh in the NHL.
“I trained really hard and tried to improve my game,” Jones said. “I came in really good shape, which was a huge improvement for me.”
Condors coach Jay Woodcroft was an assistant in Edmonton last season so could not speak on the difficultes Jones encountered as a rooke. But he’s liked what he’s seen since this year’s rookie camp.
“Caleb impressed me since Day 1 in rookie camp,” Woodcroft said. "He came in in very good shape and his demeanor is serious and professional. I think he’s taken a big step up in his game.”
Being in better shape certainly helps, Jones said, but so does his mental outlook.
“I kind of learned this summer you’ve got to play with confidence, without confidence you’ve got nothing, you can’t play,” he said.
Jones scored his first goal of the season on opening night, which no doubt helped his confidence right off the bat.
“I think there’s an offensive upside to his game that will continue to get better,” Woodcroft said.
Jones, drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, was the top scoring defenseman on his Portland Winterhawks WHL team the following two seasons, putting up 117 points (19 goals, 98 assists) in 135 games.
Now Jones is starting to put up similar numbers at the pro level
“His play through 14 games is commanding attention,” Woodcroft said. “It’s a credit to the hard work he put in the summertime, his approach and attitude on a daily basis and of coming to the rink to get better.”
While Jones had his brother to help get him ready during the summer, he has Condors assistant coach Dave Manson, who played 1,103 games as a D-man in the NHL, keeping a close eye on him this season.
“He’s great, he brings a lot to the table,” Jones said of Manson. “He knows how to get the best out of you. He’s all about details. It’s almost annoying how detailed he is but it’s for the best. He’s the most detailed coach I’ve ever had and it’s already paying dividends.”
Woodcroft has put a lot of trust in Jones and is letting him find his game.
“He’s a real athlete that gets up and down the rink,” Woodcroft said. “He logs top minutes, plays on his off side (a left shot playing on the right side), is on every special team and a factor in their success. He’s taken a step forward.”
But there is plenty of room for growth in his game.
“The biggest thing for me is (getting better) at game management,” Jones said. “I can’t go out and make things happen every shift. Most shifts you have to make smart, simple plays. Knowing when I can make something happen and knowing when to make the simple plays.”
Those are often split-second decisions that can result in disaster (a puck in the back of your net) if made incorrectly.
“Dave gave me some advice: Living to fight another day,” Jones said. “Sometimes just chipping the puck out of your zone, even though it’s giving it up, is the best thing to do. It’s living to fight another day.”
