The Bakersfield Condors scored three goals in each of the second and third periods in a 6-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls 6-2 on the road Saturday night.
After a scoreless first period, the Condors scored twice in a span of 12 seconds early in the second as Joe Gambardella and Luke Esposito quickly put the Condors up 2-0.
Josh Currie added a third goal before the second intermission.
Gambardella scored a second goal at the 12:40 mark in the third period and Cooper Marody added another goal for the Condors (20-15, 2-1). Jake Kulevich added the sixth goal of the night for the Condors with less than four minutes to play.
Bakersfield was successful one of five the Condors five power plays and the Gulls (20-12, 2-4) did not score on any of the four power plays.
The Condors are on the road at San Jose on Monday at 7 p.m.
