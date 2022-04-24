Condors control playoff destiny with two games left

The math is simple.
It’s the task ahead that is the challenge for the Bakersfield Condors.
With one week remaining in the American Hockey League regular season the Condors control their own destiny.
Win their final two games — in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Tuesday and at home against Stockton on Saturday — and they slot into the third position in the Pacific Division and a home-ice advantage heading into the playoffs.
Come up short on Tuesday and they would need lots of help to avoid finishing fifth and hitting the road for the playoffs.
“They’re hot right now, but so are we,” Condors head coach Colin Chaulk said of Tuesday’s tilt. “ We need to stick to our structure. We need to be disciplined. They’re a good team. We’re a good team. Let’s battle it out and see how she ends.”
The Condors fell 3-1 to Abbotsford on April 16 but finished their homestand with three straight wins and are 7-3 over their last 10. Abbotsford has won eight straight (three in overtime) and is 8-1-1 over its last 10.
Stockton is locked into the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Division and a first-round bye. Ontario will finish second. Colorado (85 points) sits third but has no games remaining. Abbotsford (82 points) has three games left and the Condors (82 points) have two.
“That’s what you want,” Condors captain Brad Malone said of having the opportunity to secure home ice. “Either way we know we have to get ready for playoff hockey the following week. It’s a good test run or however you want to look at it to start implementing some more details and just really bear down here on the little stuff and get prepared for the real hockey.”
The loss to Abbotsford on April 16 stung (an empty net goal sealed the win for the Canucks), but the Condors did what they had to do by following up with a 4-1 win over San Jose on Wednesday, a 5-1 win over Tucson on Friday and a 4-0 win over Stockton on Saturday.
Seventeen different players registered at least one point in those three games, including goaltender Stuart Skinner who had an assist and stopped 78 of 80 shots and recorded his league high fifth shutout on Saturday. Only a late power-play goal by Tucson on Friday kept him from registering another shutout.
“It’s a little frustrating, obviously,” Skinner said on Friday night of that late goal. “But at the same time the win is the only thing that matters. We got the two points and got out of there. Job done.”
Skinner has started five straight games and 15 of the last 18.
“I love playing as much as I can,” he said. “I’d play every single game if I could. I’m in a very fortunate position to play the game that I love for a living. And to be able to stop as many pucks as I can is my dream and my job. I’m just very grateful.”
The Condors have been without several key players due to injuries over the past couple of weeks yet have found ways to keep winning.
“It shows we do have some depth,” Chaulk said. “If you look at the guys who are out of the lineup, this is an opportunity for the guys that are in the lineup to show and contribute. We believe in our system. We believe in our structure and our guys stick with it. Do we have the sniffles now and then? Of course.
“How much this team has been through, how many different players we’ve had. We’re a blue collar team. We like to say that guys are interchangeable. We know that everybody's important and it's taken 30-plus players to get to where we’re at right now.”