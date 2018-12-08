A few hours before the Condors hosted San Jose at Rabobank Arena on Saturday night, Bakersfield coach Jay Woodcroft called it a measuring stick game for his team.
At the final buzzer the Condors remained a few notches below the best team in the American Hockey league on that stick as the Barracuda left town with a 4-2 victory.
“That team over there is the top team in the Pacific Division for a reason,” Woodcroft said. “They’re a good team. And they made us pay for the small amount of mistakes we did have.”
The Barracuda (14-3-1-2) have the best winning percentage in the AHL and are now unbeaten in regulation in seven straight games.
The Condors get another shot at them on Sunday when the two teams clash at 5 p.m. in San Jose.
The Condors outshot the Barracuda 13-8 in the first period but left the ice trailing 1-0. They outshot San Jose 12-6 in the second but were down 3-0 after that period.
But it was the first period that really set the tone.
The Condors had four power-play opportunities, including four straight minutes on a double minor, but they went for naught, generating a total of six shots.
“I thought our power play (which finished 0-7) moved the puck around well,” Woodcroft said. “We had chances. We didn’t score. There was a little bit of frustration with not getting the result. You worry when you don’t create the chances. The chances were there. We just didn't finish them tonight.”
A hint of how the game might go came during a 33-second stretch during the first period.
The Condors won a draw in the San Jose zone after an icing call but the puck bounced over the stick of Caleb Jones at the left point. San Jose got control and 33 seconds later John McCarthy scored to make it 1-0.
The Barracuda went up 2-0 when Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored four minutes into the second on a deflection and Alexandre True extended the lead to to 3-zip at 10:05.
Manuel Wiederer deflected a shot from the point six minutes into the third to put San Jose up 4-0.
Defenseman Logan Day connected for the Condors on a blast from the point (assists to Brad Malone and Patrick Russell) at 15:30 and Joe Gambardella scored from the point with with 1:43 left (Ethan Bear and Russell on the assists) for the final tally.
Shane Stewart got his third straight start in goal for the Condors and suffered his first loss of the season He is 5-1.
“I was pleased with our effort tonight,” Woodcroft said. “I thought we were on the job tonight. Our execution can get better. Our ability to seize big moments in games can be better. But the guys battled hard to the very last minute of play.”
Notes
Saturday night’s game wrapped up a five game homestand, during which the Condors went 2-3. The Condors are back at Rabobank Arena on Dec. 14 (against San Diego) then head out on a five-game road trip. They do not play at home again until Dec. 29.
Center Brad Malone was playing with a full bubble shield to protect a broken nose suffered when he took a puck to the face in practice on Thursday morning.
Forward Kailer Yamamoto, injured in a Dec. 1 game against Manitoba, missed his second straight game. He did not skate this week.
