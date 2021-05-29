Condors capture Chick Trophy as Pacific Division champions

Tyler Benson scored 8:51 into the third period to put the Condors ahead and Bakersfield held on to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 to capture the John D. Chick Trophy as the AHL’s Pacific Division champions on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Benson’s goal, his third of the postseason, broke a 2-2 tie, giving the Condors their second Pacific Division title in three seasons.
Henderson, which finished first in the Pacific Division during the regular season, tied the game 5:40 into the third period on a goal by Kaedan Korczak.
Following a scoreless first period, the Silver Knights opened the scoring on the night when Dylan Sikura scored just 3:37 into the second period.
But Bakersfield responded with two goals during a two minute, 38 second stretch. Jakob Stukel scored the equalizer at the 12:31 mark of the period and Philip Kemp made it 2-1 with a goal with 4:51 left in the second period.
Michael Kesselring had two assists for the Condors, who opened the season 0-5.
Including postseason, the Condors went 28-11-1 (.713) over their final 40 games. The team was led in the postseason by Adam Cracknell who had 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in six games. Bakersfield went an impressive 9-4-0 in 13 games against the Silver Knights, winning nine of the final 11 meetings.