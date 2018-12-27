The Condors are still trying to figure out a way to beat beat the San Diego Gulls in San Diego.
The Condors opened up an early-2-0 lead but the Gulls stormed back and scored three third-period goals for a 4-3 victory on Thursday night.
Bakersfield is 1-3 against San Diego with all the losses coming in San Diego. The teams meet again on Saturday night in Bakersfield.
The Condors led 2-1 heading into the third with San Diego’s Jaycob Megna tying the game at 4:55.
Bakersfield’s Braden Christoffer was called for a five-minute major boarding penalty at 8:48 and the Gulls scored a pair of power plays goals, by Andy Welinski and Sam Carrick, to take a 4-2 lead.
Logan Day scored with 5:31 left for the Condors, who could not get another past Kevin Boyle.
The Condors opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals 61 seconds apart. Tyler Vesel, driving down the right side, redirected a pass from Ethan Bear on an odd-man rush for a 1-0 lead at 12:00. Josh Currie fired in his ninth goal (and 75th as a Condor) from the left circle off a feed from Cameron Hebig to put Bakersfield up 2-0 at 13:01.
San Diego cut Bakersfield’s lead to 2-1 on a goal by Steve McParland with 1:09 left in the first.
