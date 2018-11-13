One, according to Edmonton Oilers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Peter Chiarelli, needs to regain his confidence. The other needs to learn how to finish.
Thus, former first-round draft picks Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto will be looking to up their games with the Bakersfield Condors.
The two were assigned to the Condors on Sunday and had their first practice with the team Tuesday morning.
“I think it’s a real positive thing for the Bakersfield Condors because we have two really good hockey players that are joining our team,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said.
Puljujarvi, 20, the fourth overall pick in 2016, is no stranger to Condors fans, as he has played parts of the past two seasons (49 games with 13 goals and 33 assists) with Bakersfield.
Yamamoto, 20, was the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft and this is his first stint in the American Hockey League. He played nine games for the Oilers last season before being sent back down to juniors.
Both have struggled to find their game at the NHL level this season (one goal in 11 games for Puljujarvi and a goal and an assist in 12 games for Yamamoto). Hence the assignment to the Condors.
"It's about getting his confidence back,” Chiarelli said of Puljujarvi when meeting with the Edmonton media on Monday. “I thought he had a strong camp and it didn't translate to start. You could see some of the frustration in his game but having said that, there was some maturity in his game, too. We just have to build it up a little bit. It's easier to go down there with more minutes and more latitude, margin of error."
Puljujarvi has played 104 games at the NHL level since joining the Oilers as an 18-year old but has been unable to stick for an entire season.
“He was disappointed,” Chiarelli said of Puljujarvi’s reaction to being sent down. “We’ve done it each year with him. He was disappointed.”
As for Yamamoto, Chiarelli said he didn’t want the rookie to lose his confidence as he was finding it more and more difficult to score.
“We took him out of the game and sat him a bit,” Chiarelli said.
“For him, I told him it's about finishing, going down and finish your opportunities. He did have a lot of opportunities up here and I didn't want his confidence to struggle here, too."
Both will play big roles for the Condors, Woodcroft said.
“I think it’s an opportunity to get more puck touches, to grow the offensive side of their game, to be put in big minute situations,” Woodcroft said of the two. “We’re embracing these two young men into the culture we have down here. We’re giving them the tools they need to succeed. They’re going to earn the ice time they get.”
The Condors (7-4-0) have won four straight. They lead the league in shots for (35.09), are third in goals scored (4.00) and have the fourth best power play (25.6 percent). On the defensive, they allow just 26.36 shots per game (fourth best) and have a solid penalty kill, 12th best at 82.9 percent.
Which means Edmonton’s two first-round draft picks are headed into a good environment.
“They’ve got a good thing going on (in Bakersfield) and will play top minutes,” Chiarelli said. “It’s about going down there with the right attitude and getting your confidence back and it can make a world of difference.”
