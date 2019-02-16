The Condors were bottled up in their own zone, the starting three had been trapped on ice for nearly two minutes of overtime, but Cooper Marody and Tyler Benson were calm on the bench awaiting their turn.
The Condors eventually got control of the puck, the line change was completed and Marody went to work.
With 7,015 fans on their feet inside Rabobank arena on Saturday night, Marody drove down the right side of the ice, protected the puck as he cut around an Ontario defender and beat Peter Budaj to lift the Condors to a 2-1 victory and a 15th straight victory.
The Condors are now just one of seven teams in the history of the American Hockey League to win 15 or more consecutive games. It is tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in league history.
“A great team effort to get 15 in a row, it’s something,” Marody said. “It’s like a playoff game. Even for us to hold on yesterday (a 7-6 win in Ontario) was huge for us and we’re going to have to do that in the playoffs to have success.”
As for the winning goal, it's not the first time Marody has made that move.
“It’s just something I work on a lot in the summers, getting your leg out to protect the puck,” he said. “Me and Benson looked at each other on the bench and knew we were going to score out there. We had that kind of confidence going out. He made a great pass just to get it to me.”
Condors goalkeeper Stuart Skinner made his first start since Jan. 21 and stopped 19 shots for his third win on the streak and fourth in five games.
“Stuart Skinner came in and played a heck of a game,” Marody said. “He hasn’t played in a bit and allowed just one goal against a team that’s really rolling right now. I can’t say enough good things about everyone.”
Condors coach Jay Woodcroft echoed that.
“We talked to our guys about getting comfortable in the mud, getting comfortable in these types of games because we know where we’re going we’re going to see a few more of them,” he said. “It was an excellent effort from all 20 players.
“We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now on this run if Stuart wasn’t able to go into two tough buildings in San Diego and San Jose and come out with the victory. But to be able to (come out after nearly a month) and give us some solid net-minding, it was good for him and good for us.”
The Condors opened the scoring 15:28 into the first when Kailer Yamamoto put on a burst of speed and split two defenders and scored on a breakaway. Ontario tied the game with 1:29 left in the period on a deflection by Zack Mitchell.
For the first time in several games, the Condors failed to convert in the second period.
Bakersfield had outscored opponents 86-56 in the second period this season but despite three power plays managed just eight shots on goal, four on those coming on the man advantage.
Notes
Veteran Ryan Spooner, who had played seven games with the Condors (six points) after being sent down from Edmonton was traded from the Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks for Sam Gagner on Saturday. Gagner played for the Oilers on Saturday night.
Veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera played his fifth, and final, game for the Condors on Saturday in a conditioning stint from the Oilers.
Forward Joe Gambardella (38 points in 40 games) was scratched for the second straight game due to an injury. Defenseman Ethan Bear, who was injured in the second period on Friday night in Ontario, was also a scratch.
