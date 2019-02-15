All season long the second period has been the best for the Condors.
It was again on Friday night in Ontario and thanks to a five-goal outburst in that period the Condors came away with a 7-6 victory to run their win streak to 14 straight.
The Condors will look to make it 15 in a row on Saturday night against the Reign.
The Condors fell behind early and coach Jay Woodcroft called a timeout and summoned his players to the bench after Ontario took a 2-0 lead just 6:04 into the game.
Patrick Russell brought the Condors even a few minutes later when he scored back-to-back goals just 1:17 apart, the first coming at 11:44.
Then came the second period, one in which the Condors have excelled all season.
Bakersfield scored four goals in the first six minutes.
Cooper Marody started the onslaught at 1:24; Kailer Yamamoto scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 4:33; Ryan Stanton connected at 5:38 and Josh Currie got his team-high 24th just 19 seconds later on a breakaway t5o chase Ontario goaltender Cal Petersen.
Ontario’s Jonny Brodzinski made it 6-3 with a power-play goal at 14:30 but David Gust answered with his career high 14th at 17:19. That one turned out to be the game-winner as well.
The Condors have now outscored opponents 86-56 in the second period but the third period was all Ontario.
Zack Mitchell scored at 1:47; Carl Grundstrom beat Shane Starrett at 2:49 and Matt Moulson scored a power-play goal at 10:45.
But the Condors stopped the bleeding and Starrett made his biggest save of the night with four minutes left when he went post-to-post to keep they tying goal out.
It was the ninth straight start for Starrett, who has won 12 of the 14 games on the streak. He is now 18-3-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.