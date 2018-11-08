Cooper Marody scored 90 seconds into overtime to lift the Condors to their third straight win with a 5-4 victory over the Iowa Wild on Thursday in Des Moines.
The Condors (6-4-0) led 4-2 midway through the third before the Wild tied the games on goals by Mason Shaw and Gerald Mayhew just 15 seconds apart.
The teams traded goals in the first period with Iowa’s Mitch McLain starting the scoring. Tyler Benson evened the game, the Wild went up on a Sam Anas goal and the Condors responded with a goal by Cameron Hebig.
Defenseman William Lagesson go this first goal as a Condor 14 seconds into the second period and Patrick Russell’s fourth at 7:36 put the Condors up 4-2.
The two teams meets again Saturday at 5 p.m.
