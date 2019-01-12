Shane Starrett stopped 28 shots and the Bakersfield Condors snapped a five-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Colorado on Saturday night in Loveland, Colo.
It is the second shutout this season for Starrett, who improved to 7-3-3.
The victory moved the Condors (17-15-2-1) to just one point behind Colorado for the final playoff position in the AHL Pacific Division.
The Condors killed off three successive power plays over the final six minutes, including more than two minutes of a Colorado 5-on-3 advantage.
Josh Currie opened the scoring 2:17 into the second when he put in a rebound off the back wall from low in the left circle. It was Currie’s 11th goal and his fourth in his last five games.
David Gust, who had two goals in a loss to Colorado on Friday night, got an insurance goal when he scored from the middle of the left circle off a pass from Cooper Marody. It was the ninth on the season for Gust and his fifth in the last seven games.
Both teams were 0-7 on power plays.
The Condors return home to face Stockton on Wednesday and Friday nights at Rabobank Arena. Stockton is two points behind the Condors.
