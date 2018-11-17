Stymied again and again by Colorado goaltender Pavei Francouz through two-plus periods on Saturday night, the Condors never stopped pressing.
Finally, the breakthrough came in a 10-minute span in the third period as the Condors turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead and an eventual 5-2 victory over the Colorado Eagles before 5,806 at Rabobank Arena.
Evan Polei, who had fought three minutes into the second, got the party started with his third goal of the season to tie the game 3:56 into the third.
Then Jesse Puljujarvi, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, put the Condors up when he took a pass from Tyler Benson, skated across the front of the net and tucked the puck home from the right edge at 11:22.
Just under two minutes later Puljujarvi hit Josh Currie with a pass and Currie ended a five-game point drought with his third goal of the year.
Puljujarvi, playing with Currie and Benson, finished with the goal and assist and Benson had two assists.
"That line was a huge factor in our win,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Josh took care of those two young guys with some veteran-type poise. Benson made some good plays along the wall and is a threat every time he’s in the offensive end.
“I thought for Jesse, it was a very big game for his personal self confidence. He was skating well. He got rewarded by taking a puck to the blue paint. He set up a great goal when Josh scored, ended up being the winning goal. All three of those guys should feel very good about their personal games and the way we won the game tonight.”
Braden Christoffer scored an empty-net goal with 1:35 left. Colorado’s A.J. Greer scored off an offensive-zone faceoff with 38 seconds left and Kailer Yamamoto (the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft) hit an empty netter from 190 feet away with .03 left for his first goal in two AHL games.
Shane Starrett stopped 23 shots for the win while Francouz wound up with 37 saves on 40 shots.
“He finds a way to make critical saves at the key times,” Woodcroft said of Starrett. “He keeps his crease tidy. He gave us a chance to win the game when we weren’t sharp in the first period.”
Starrett was tested a few times in the first period and made some big saves, the first just a little over four minutes in when he made a left pad save on Logan O’Connor after a turnover in the Bakersfield zone.
That left pad was there again 11 minutes into the period when he stuck it out and stopped Agozzino on a 2-on-1 rush.
Agozzino came back at 13:11 and beat Starrett from the left circle for a 1-0 lead.
The Condors had a couple of whacks at the puck during a scramble in front of the Colorado net with three minutes left in the period but Francouz found a way to keep the puck out of the net.
The period ended with a pretty good scrum. Two players from each team starting the second period in the penalty box due to roughing.
There was plenty of action in the second, including the Polei-Cody Bass fight, but the goaltenders gave up nothing.
