The Bakersfield Condors wasted little time getting on the scoreboard Saturday night.
The Condors caught fire early, scoring four first period goals on just 10 shots to take control in an 8-2 win over the Stockton Heat at Rabobank Arena.
Tyler Vesel and Joe Gambardella got things going with back-to-back goals right off the bat. After Stockton answered with a tally from Oliver Kylington to make the score 2-1, the Condors netted two more to close out the period — with David Gust and Brad Malone lighting the lamp.
Bakersfield was back at it in the second period as well, putting four more goals on the board.
Braden Christoffer led off the second with a goal at the 1:19 mark and Logan Day put one home nearly seven minutes later as Bakersfield went ahead 6-1.
Cameron Hebig and Gust would each score goals in the final 1:20, as Bakersfield took an 8-2 lead into the third.
The Condors improved to 3-3-0-0 on the season while Stockton fell to 3-4-1-0.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday in Stockton before the Condors return home for a Saturday game against Texas.
