Condors announce new NHL contracts for three players

More reinforcements from Bakersfield are set to join Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson in Edmonton next year.
The Bakersfield Condors announced Wednesday afternoon that defensemen Dmitri Samorukov and Vincent Desharnais and forward James Hamblin will be under contract with the Oilers during the 2022-23 season.
Samorukov extended his existing contract with Edmonton, after previously making his top-level debut against St. Louis on Dec. 29. The other two players will get their first opportunities in the NHL, each on two-year deals through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Desharnais, a seventh-round pick in 2016, has led all Condors defensemen in points in his 42 games this year and is currently pacing the entire American Hockey League in plus-minus at +23. His fellow defenseman Samorukov joined the Oilers organization a year later as the No. 84 overall pick in 2017 and has played in 36 AHL games this year.
Hamblin, a left winger by trade, has 12 goals and eight assists this season for the Condors in his second year with the team.
For now, the Condors will continue their upcoming road trip through Friday before hosting Tucson Saturday night.