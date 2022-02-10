Condors announce Colin Chaulk as new head coach as Woodcroft, Manson take over in Edmonton

After losing to the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday to drop to 23-18-3, the Edmonton Oilers announced the firing of head coach Dave Tippett and assistant Jim Playfair Thursday morning.
In their place, the Oilers poached a pair of successful coaches from their American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield: Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson.
The changes prompted the Condors to announce Thursday that current assistant coach Colin Chaulk will assume head coaching duties. Condors goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue will go behind the bench alongside Condors GM Keith Gretzky. The Condors are also looking to add an assistant coach to help finish out the season, according to team officials.
Woodcroft, 45, went 105-71-21 in three-plus years with the club, highlighted by a division title and playoff run in his first season, and a Pacific Division championship in the COVID-shortened third. He previously spent three years as an assistant in Edmonton, so he's returning to familiar territory. Manson, 55, a defensive specialist, had joined Woodcroft's staff for his first season in Bakersfield from the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League in his native Saskatchewan.
The pair of Condors transplants will be accompanied by the spared Oilers coaches Glen Gulutzan and Brian Wiseman as they try to get Edmonton back on track Thursday against New York.
Meanwhile, the promotion of Woodcroft and Manson comes at something of an inconvenient time for the Condors, who have posted just one loss in regulation since Dec. 17 and surged into third place in the Pacific Division at 18-9-4-3, with back-to-back matchups against fourth-place Henderson at Mechanics Bank Arena Friday and Saturday, in the middle of a seven-game homestand.
Woodcroft becomes the Oilers' 17th head coach; Chaulk is the Condors' 10th.