Condors add to 2022-23 roster with five signings

Condors 25th anniversary logo (copy)

Two weeks after the Edmonton Oilers brought the Fort Wayne Komets into the fold as their ECHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors signed three former Komets to one-year contracts.

Centers Matt Boudens, Mark Rassell and Drake Rymsha all spent time in Fort Wayne last season. Boudens and Rymsha bring more AHL and ECHL experience, with Rymsha recording 18 points in just 11 games with Fort Wayne last year, while Rassell enters his first full professional season after a cameo with the Komets late last season.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

