Condors add to 2022-23 roster with five signings

Two weeks after the Edmonton Oilers brought the Fort Wayne Komets into the fold as their ECHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors signed three former Komets to one-year contracts.
Centers Matt Boudens, Mark Rassell and Drake Rymsha all spent time in Fort Wayne last season. Boudens and Rymsha bring more AHL and ECHL experience, with Rymsha recording 18 points in just 11 games with Fort Wayne last year, while Rassell enters his first full professional season after a cameo with the Komets late last season.
Bringing the total to five transactions, the Condors further bolstered their offense by reacquiring last season's off-and-on left wing Graham McPhee and adding another young center in Samuel Dove-McFalls, both on one-year deals. Dove-McFalls was with Grand Rapids of the AHL for 11 games in April.
Boudens, Rassell and Dove-McFalls are all products of the University of New Brunswick.
Bakersfield's roster for this season is beginning to take shape as the fall approaches. Edmonton's previous signings Greg McKegg and Calvin Pickard are likely to spend time with the Condors. Meanwhile, according to its website, the organization has not re-signed the following players: Filip Berglund, Devin Brosseau, Adam Cracknell, Ilya Konovalov, Cooper Marody, Brendan Perlini, Ostap Safin, Colton Sceviour and Tim Schaller.
More transactions could be on the way, but the Condors open the season at home against Abbotsford on Oct. 15.
