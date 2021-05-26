Train Robbers returning to action June 10

After losing all of 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bakersfield Train Robbers and the rest of the Pecos Baseball League are set to return to the field this summer.
The Train Robbers announced Wednesday that they would begin regular season play on June 10, with a 7 p.m. road game against Wasco. The Train Robbers will open the home portion of their season against Wasco as well, hosting the Reserve at 7:45 p.m. on both June 11 and 12.
Bakersfield will close its 40-game season at home against San Rafael on Aug. 2. All Train Robbers home games will be played at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
Because of state mandates, early games will be played under slight attendance restrictions, though fans will be allowed in full capacity beginning on June 15.
The team is also looking for families to host players for the summer. For more information on host families, contact manager Relly Mercurio at 720-770-0188 or at relly@pecosleague.com.