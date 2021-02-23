Felix Mory of Palm Springs and Kolton Lapa of Mesa, Ariz., finished the first day of the Bakersfield Open golf tournament tied atop the leaderboard with a five-under par score of 65.
One shot behind the pair is David Kim of Buena Park, who recorded a minus-6 66.
A log-jammed, 10-way tie for eighth-place contained three local players. Stockdale grads Blake Bourelle and Matt Picanso and Centennial grad Manav Shah all finished the day three strokes off the lead with a two-under 68.
Picanso won the Bakersfield Open a year ago, while Bourelle won the Bakersfield City Championship this summer.
The three-day tournament is being played at the Bakersfield Country Club.