Art Williams League holding reunion in June

All Kern County Art Williams League Baseball players who competed at Sam Lynn Ballpark during the 1960s, 70s and 80s are invited to attend a reunion on June 26.
The event, called the Kern County Art Williams League Baseball Reunion, will be held on Saturday, June 26 at Woolgrowers Restaurant. Tickets, which are good for a dinner, wine and a hosted social hour, cost $35 per person. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
To RSVP, call Leonard Morin at 805-710-3117, Steve Lackey at 661-333-7277, or Frank Wooldridge at 661-496-2810. RSVPs must be in by June 21.