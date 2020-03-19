Local junior college athletes received at least some semblance of a silver lining in what's become an increasingly difficult situation.
After indefinitely suspending athletic competition in wake of the Coronavirus, the CCCAA announced Thursday night that all spring sports would be canceled, officially ending the season for the Bakersfield College baseball, softball, men's golf, beach volleyball and men's and women's track and field, tennis and swimming teams.
On the plus side, the CCCAA also announced that all athletes who had their spring seasons end prematurely would retain a year of eligibility "provided they had not quit or been cut from their teams prior to the seasons being postponed" on March 12.
"College athletics are facing unprecedented circumstances and we are doing our best to address the concerns that have come about as a result," CCCAA Interim Executive Director Jennifer Cardone said in a statement. "Undoubtedly, it's a challenging time but student-athletes are at the center of our focus as well as what's in the best interest of our institutions."
With operations officially shut down, face-to-face recruiting and recruiting-based travel is also being halted. In its release, the CCCAA said it would reevaluate its recruiting situation next month.
(1) comment
Exactly what I suggested 3 days ago for CSUB. Right on!
