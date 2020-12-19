In his first game in 377 days, Shaun Williams made up for lost time Saturday.
The Kansas State transfer made an immediate splash in his first action with Cal State Bakersfield, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Roadrunners raced past NAIA foe Saint Katherine 87-46 at the Icardo Center.
Coming off the bench, Williams recorded an assist on his first possession with CSUB, then quickly started working his way into the scoring column, recording eight points in an eight minute stretch that turned a tie game into a 39-24 Roadrunner lead at the half.
Williams did his most damage from the outside, hitting five of the Roadrunners' 11 3-pointers.
Taze Moore led all players with 19 points while adding four assists of his own. Moore and Williams helped CSUB hold a 62-27 lead in bench points.
After forcing 20 turnovers in their last outing against Idaho, the Roadrunners took the ball away 25 times Saturday while also holding a 38-24 rebounding edge in a dominant win.
Saturday's game was added to the CSUB schedule on Friday night after a previously scheduled game against Life Pacific was canceled.
The 3-2 Roadrunners, who are above .500 for the first time since starting 1-0 last season, have two more games scheduled in the next four days, both on the road. They face Stanford in Santa Cruz Monday, then travel to Pepperdine Wednesday.