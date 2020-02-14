One heroic play wasn't enough for Washington State's Garrett Gouldsmith.
After saving a run with an excellent defensive play at second base in the bottom of the eighth, Gouldsmith delivered a go-ahead, two-out, full-count single in the top of the ninth, and the Cougars added two more insurance runs to top Cal State Bakersfield 5-2 in Roadrunners' baseball opener Friday night.
With a runner on third and the scored tied at two, the Roadrunners looked primed to take the lead when Aaron Casillas hit a hard line drive up the middle. But Gouldsmith got a good jump and made a lunging stop to throw Casillas out at first.
With runners on first and second in the top of the ninth, he came through again, lining a go-ahead single just out of the reach of Evan Berkey at second base. Two batters later, Jake Meyer drove in two more runs with an RBI single.
Prior to the ninth inning, Bakersfield natives Roman Angelo (Bakersfield Christian) and Aaron Charles (Ridgeview) had combined on a one-hitter. Charles, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, retired the first 12 batters he faced.
Garces graduate Jace Roberson went 3-of-5, blasting a triple on the second pitch he saw as a college player. Two batters later, Frontier grad Kobe Silva drove him home with a double.
Roberson added two singles a stolen base and drove in a run in the fourth inning. Sadly for CSUB, Roberson's RBI single was the last hit they had until there was one out in the ninth inning.
CSUB and Washington State resume their series at Hardt Field tomorrow at 1 p.m.
