In its first two losses of the season, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team was done in by a barrage of late 3-pointers.
San Francisco was a bit more persistent in its outside attack.
The Dons went an astonishing 19-of-25 from 3-point range and became the first team to crack the century mark against the Roadrunners in over five years, winning 100-70 in San Francisco Tuesday.
Things started as poorly as possible for CSUB, which missed was 0-of-5 from the field with three turnovers before its first made basket.
After falling behind 20-6, the Roadrunners did manage to muster a 12-1 run to pull within 21-18, only for the Dons to outscore them 26-10 the rest of a first half which ended with them making seven consecutive shots from the field, a streak that reached 10 straight makes in the second half.
It was the first time CSUB has given up 100 points since a 100-99 loss to High Point on Nov. 8, 2014. But while that game went four to overtimes, USF was able to reach the mark in 40 minutes.
Cam Allen had a team-best 15 points, while Justin McCall added 14 for a Roadrunner offense that finished the night with just three assists.
Things don't exactly get easier for CSUB, which travels to face 5-0, eighth-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday night.
