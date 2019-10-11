It didn't take Lew Hill long to realize old-fashioned roster building efforts weren't going to cut it at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
"First year I came in I brought in four freshman and got my head beat in," said Lew, who went 10-22 in his first season as the Vaqueros' men's basketball coach in 2016-17. "You can't just bring in a whole host of freshmen anymore. Not at our level."
A look at the college basketball landscape makes it easy to understand why Hill and his peers have been willing to adjust their styles.
Be they from a power conference or mid major, nearly every Division-I men's basketball program is being impacted by the transfer portal. Heading into 2019-20, a transfer list compiled by Verbal Commits runs roughly 1,000 names long.
Like most conferences, the WAC was hit hard by player movement.
According to Verbal Commits, the league had 41 players leave this offseason. Every WAC team had multiple departures, with Missouri-Kansas City (eight), Utah Valley (seven) and Cal State Bakersfield (five) all losing at least five players.
Among the talent to exit was all-conference CSUB guard Jarkel Joiner, who is returning to his hometown of Oxford to play for the University of Mississippi. It also includes conference Player and Freshman of the Year, Utah Valley teammates Jake Toolson and Wyatt Lowell, who both left for BYU.
The reasons for the high volume of departures are numerous.
In some instances, transfers come as a result of coaching changes. When Mark Pope left Utah Valley for BYU in April, Toolson, Lowell and Richard Harward left with him. Meanwhile, in Kansas City, the Kangaroos reportedly had an NCAA-high 11 players enter the transfer portal following the March dismissal of coach Kareem Richardson.
Opportunity is also a factor. While Joyner won't be eligible to suit up for the Rebels this year, other former WAC players like Danny Dixon and Matej Kavas can play immediately as graduate transfers on power conference teams. Dixon left UMKC for North Carolina State, while Kavas departed Seattle for Nebraska.
In some instances, coaches say movement is the result of player impatience.
“What’s of more concern to me is when you look at how many freshmen transferred last year," Seattle coach Jim Hayford said. "Every freshman shows up thinking ‘I’m going to be the conference Freshman of the Year, I’m going to be great.’ And then you encounter difficulty, you encounter a bit of a struggle and so the first reaction by so many players is ‘I didn’t get what I expected so I’m going to leave.'"
Hayford's concerns appear to be justified. According to a 2018 NCAA survey, "about 40 (percent) of all (men's basketball) players who enter Division I directly out of high school depart their initial school by the end of their sophomore year."
Under constant pressure to compete, coaches like Hill are electing to "do as they do in Rome" and aggressively attack a transfer market overflowing with talent every year.
According to Verbal Commits, 24 new players transferred into the WAC this year, with teams projected to finish at the top of the standings adding elite talent to already strong rosters.
New Mexico State, a near unanimous pick to win the WAC, added four new players, including former American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year Shawn Williams. A redshirt junior from East Carolina, Williams will be immediately eligible to play for the Aggies.
Meanwhile, projected runner-up Grand Canyon added two power conference players, including former TCU and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention guard Jaylen Fisher. At WAC Media Day Wednesday, Antelope coach Dan Majerle said he should know "in the next week-and-a-half, two weeks" if Fisher will receive a waiver to play this season.
For some conference coaches, the current state of college basketball is an exciting one they're happy to embrace.
"For us...we’ve had guys transfer into our program that maybe weren’t in the best environment for them. And now they feel like they're right where they’re supposed to be," said California Baptist coach Rick Croy, who landed Preseason WAC Player of the Year Milan Acquaah as a transfer from Washington State after the 2017-18 season.
"I think right now, the process is pretty good and we want to try and be involved in the transfer game and get guys that really want to be at CBU.”
Others are considerably less on board.
“As sad as it might seem, it’s almost like we’re in an NBA (situation) where there’s free agents," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. "I can imagine before long there’s going to be transferring in the middle of the year. Someone’s going to come up with some excuse to transfer in the middle of the year and because of the way things are going, we’re going to allow them to play probably.
"I’m definitely not agreeing with what’s happening with this."
