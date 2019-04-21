Cal State Bakersfield baseball will host one of the top teams in the nation Monday, when No. 7 UC Santa Barbara comes to Hardt Field.
The Roadrunners (17-24 overall, 5-10 WAC) snapped a 10-game losing streak over the weekend while taking two of three from Northern Colorado.
UCSB (30-5 overall, 8-1 Big West) has won 12 straight and 28 of its last 31 after splitting the first four games earlier this year against Loyola Marymount and UNLV. They haven't lost since dropping the middle game of a three-game series with Cal State Fullerton on March 30.
The Gauchos are ranked seventh by Collegiate Baseball, eighth by Baseball America, 10th by D1baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and 11th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. In the RPI, they’re rated fifth.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.