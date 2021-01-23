Establishing continuity with a new coach is difficult in normal years.
For first-year Cal State Bakersfield wrestling coach Luke Smith, the task is even taller than normal.
Not only is Smith, who stepped in on an interim basis following the September resignation of Manny Rivera, dealing with the normal challenges of taking on a new job, ongoing world events have made the 2021 season a particularly unusual one.
The Roadrunners haven't competed since the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, held all they way back on March 7. And thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even getting together as a team has been challenging for CSUB, which finally returned to practice on Jan. 12.
The truncated season is also making it difficult to sort out the team's depth chart.
Generally, the 'Runners would have used preseason open tournaments to shape their roster. That wasn't an option this year.
CSUB's recently released regular season schedule consists of just five Pac-12 duals. The Roadrunners begin the new year Sunday with a pair of home matchups against Stanford and Arkansas-Little Rock.
"It's been tough," Smith said of the first preseason of his head coaching career. "This season in general and how it's going, I don't think it's possible to be run the same with the circumstances."
Luckily, with Smith at the helm, CSUB isn't starting from scratch. Having spent the previous two seasons as Rivera's assistant, Smith has been trusted with running practices in the past. So when team activities finally got underway, he says there's enough continuity in place to keep things running smoothly.
"Once we got back in the room, the expectations and how things are run were about the same," Smith said. "I think there's definitely a comfort level and a sense of normalcy."
And with a veteran roster returning, Smith isn't tapering his expectations for his first season.
Smith is very excited about the return of Dom Ducharme, who missed the final month of 2019-20 with a shoulder injury. Having competed at 197 pounds last season, Ducharme will wrestle at 184 this year.
Josh Loomer, the defending Pac-12 champion at 184, is moving up to 197.
Smith also expects sophomores Eddie Flores (125), Chance Rich (133), Angelo Martinoni (141) and Ridgeview grad Albert Urias (174) to find more consistency after up-and-down freshman seasons.
Kalani Tonge (149), Josh McMillon (157) and Braden Smelser (165) are currently listed atop the depth chart in their weight classes.
A tight battle is still being sorted out at the heavyweight division, where two seniors are battling for the top slot. Frontier High School grad Jarrod Snyder, a third-place Pac-12 finisher a year ago, is locked in a neck-and-neck race with Jacob Sieder.
Without open tournaments to sort things out, the competition may be settled during post-dual matches, which the NCAA is allowing to give reserves extra reps.
While some teams have already been competing for weeks, the Roadrunners will have just over a month to prepare for the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 28.
And though the shortened schedule could make things challenging, Smith hopes to use it to his advantage. Feeling his wrestlers should be well rested, he said "I think we can surprise a lot of people" at the Pac-12 Tournament.
One of his top wrestlers agrees, even predicting a breakthrough for a CSUB program that's placed third in four of the last five conference tournaments.
"I personally don't see a reason why we can't win a Pac-12 title as a team," Ducharme said. "I think we've got tough-minded individuals and we've got talent ... it just all needs to come together."
And after months of training with no guarantee there would even be a season, Ducharme says it's time to let it rip.
“I knew there was a chance (we'd have a season), so we’ve just been preparing like it would happen and we finally got it," he said. "So it’s time to show up.”
The Stanford match begins in the old gym on the CSUB campus at 1:30 p.m. Little Rock, which is competing at the Cal Poly Invite earlier in the day, is scheduled to face CSUB at 5 p.m.
The matches, which are spectator-free, will be broadcast on pac-12.com.