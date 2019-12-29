Cal State Bakersfield got a taste of what the highest level of women's college basketball looked like during a trip to Oregon State Sunday.
The Beavers, unbeaten and ranked third in the country, outscored the Roadrunners 18-2 in the second quarter en route to a 69-50 win.
CSUB led on multiple occasions in the first quarter, and trailed just 14-12 in the closing seconds, before Beaver forward Madison Washington hit a jump shot just before the buzzer.
It was all downhill for the rest of the first half.
A big and long OSU team kept the 'Runners out of the paint and they couldn't compensate from the outside, hitting just 5-of-32 from the field, including 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half.
Jayden Eggleston led the Roadrunners with 15 points but needed 18 shots to reach that total. Ashley Austin added 10 points while Dalis Jones had a team-best six rebounds and four assists.
The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Roadrunners, who are now 8-4 on the season. They close non-conference play with a 2 p.m. road game against UC Riverside Tuesday.
