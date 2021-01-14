Jeremy Beard is back in a familiar setting.
Things are hardly normal for the fifth-year head baseball coach at Cal State Bakersfield, who would normally be preparing his team for preseason practices this time of the year. But after the 2020 season ended prematurely, Beard and the Roadrunners have yet to return to team activities, a sabbatical that's lasted for over 300 days.
With the preseason still on hold, Beard has still been able to keep himself involved in the athletic department, taking on a role he hasn't held since the start of his coaching career.
In 2001, Beard landed his first college job at Columbia Basin, a junior college in Pasco, Wash. Aside from his duties on the baseball staff, he also served as an Assistant Athletic Director, Academic Advisor and was even asked to sweep the floor during basketball games.
So when CSUB needed volunteers for gameday activities during its recently relaunched men's and women's basketball seasons, Beard pounced on an available floor sweeper position, quickly returning to form after shaking off some early rust.
"I swept every volleyball match, every basketball game. I was a great floor sweeper," he said of his time at Columbia Basin. "It took me a quarter or two to find the right angles on (CSUB's) blue court, it can be deceptive. But I love going back and doing it."
Beard is one many athletic department employees currently volunteering during basketball games at the Icardo Center, as the Roadrunners try to keep the season running smoothy.
With COVID-19 creating a serious budget crunch, CSUB Athletic Director Ziggy Siegfried began brainstorming ways to keep operations going once the school was able to resume athletic competition. While the department would normally hire outside, hourly workers to handle many of its in-game operations, the budget issue prevented that from happening this season.
In the fall, Siegfried sent out a company-wide email asking staffers if they'd be interested in holding volunteer positions throughout the season.
"We had a significant amount of responses from people who wanted to help," Siegfried said. "About 95 percent of our workers have been volunteers and it's gone really well so far."
Help has come from all over the department.
Before they're allowed to enter the Icardo Center, various staffers — fans aren't currently allowed to attend games — are greeted by Associate AD for Special Projects Mark Mayes and Track and Field coach Marcia Mansur-Wentworth, who do temperature checks and verify that attendees have passed a health screening test.
Once inside, you'll see the likes Karen Langston (Senior Associate AD) and Arthur Smith (Spirit Coordinator) running cameras for the WatchESPN broadcast, Jon Michalik (Associate AD for Compliance and Life Skills) handling scorekeeping and Logan Belz (Assistant AD for Special Projects) working at the scorer's table.
Siegfried says things have gone smoothly so far because the normal gameday staff has worked with volunteers to ensure they'll be placed in a position where they're best equipped to succeed.
"We have the right leaders in those positions that we’re able to do the appropriate training," he said. "If someone’s on the camera, they’re well-trained. It’s gone really smooth.”
Many of the volunteers are also taking part as an effort to get their own sports back and running.
In December, Siegfried said CSUB and the rest of the Big West Conference would use basketball as "a pilot for future decisions on other sports," adding that if the season ran smoothy, it would greatly increase the chances that the school would be able to host a spring season.
Siegfried believes a decision on spring sports will come shortly, with the only certainty being that teams won't play a full season.
"We expect a possible decision on that as early as early next week," he said. "My confidence is, I would say medium to high that we’ll have spring sports this season, but it will be on an abbreviated schedule.”
CSUB is also hoping to find out the status of its wrestling and men's and women's swimming and diving seasons shortly.
With swimming, Siegfried says the Roadrunners will focus on getting pool times for "three to five individuals who have the possibility of qualifying for the Olympic Trials."
He added "We'll decide on wrestling competition within the next week, but we're definitely making progress."