One of the most balanced groups in the Big West Conference, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team was rewarded with an individual accolade Monday.
Redshirt senior forward Taze Moore was named the conference's Player of the Week after a stellar showing in a two-game weekend series at Hawaii. In two games, both Roadrunner wins, he averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal per game.
Moore came just short of a double-double (10 points, nine rebounds) in a 60-55 win Friday, then recorded 16 points, four rebounds and three assists Saturday in an 83-72 win. His high-energy performance helped CSUB overcome an eight-point deficit in the early part of Friday's game, and a nine-point deficit in the first half Saturday.
The weekend games at Hawaii also marked the first time Moore was in the Roadrunner starting lineup since Jan. 1, having come off the bench in the previous three outings.
He currently leads the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 14 steals, providing a steady spark for a Roadrunner squad in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Moore has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games.
CSUB returns to the road this weekend with a pair of 4 p.m. games against UC Riverside.