After riding a strong defensive effort to a three-game winning streak, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team struggled to find the same magic Friday.
Behind an 8-1 run to open the fourth quarter, UC Riverside pulled away for a 64-56 win over the Roadrunners in Big West play at the Icardo Center.
For much of the game, the Highlander offense had success spreading out the CSUB defense, creating several open looks at the 3-point line. Riverside all but iced the game in the fourth quarter, when Jordan Webster hit two 3s in the span of three possessions, giving UCR a 53-44 lead.
The Highlander offense found good balance as well, scoring 28 points in the paint. Three Riverside players scored at least 12 points.
"We allowed their players to get into a rhythm right away," CSUB head coach Greg McCall said after the game. "They got us spread out, kind of got (it) to where it made the floor look a whole lot bigger for them than it did on our end.
"We usually come out a little bit more physical and aggressive and we didn't do that today."
The defensive struggles negated an excellent offensive performance from Jayden Eggleston, who finished with a career-high 23 points.
Vanessa Austin also finished in double figures for CSUB, scoring 11. Andie Easley recorded a career-best 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners, who fell back below .500 both overall (4-5) and in league play (2-3) after securing a sweep over Hawaii last weekend.
The two teams will meet again at the Icardo Center at 4 p.m. Saturday.