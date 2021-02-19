With two starters out, Cal State Bakersfield fell just shy in a major comeback attempt, falling to Big West-leading UC Santa Barbara 71-66 Friday night.
Leading scorer Taze Moore didn't play and starting center Shawn Stith sustained what looked to be a potentially serious knee injury, and the Roadrunners found themselves in a 19-point hole early in the second half.
One of the top defenders in the conference, the absence of Moore, who also averages a team-best 11.4 points, left a major void for CSUB, sitting out with an illness.
Depth took a bigger hit with 2:23 to go in the first half when Stith, who had six points and established a strong presence down low in the first half, went down with a non-contact injury. In visible pain, Stith needed assistance leaving the floor and was seen on the sideline in crutches in the second half.
But the Roadrunners didn't go away quietly thanks in part of a spirited effort by reserve guards Shaun Williams and Grehlon Easter who both scored 11 points in the second half. And after Easter connected on a 3-pointer with 13 second to play, the deficit was down to 69-66.
The Roadrunners then looked to be in position to grab a turnover under the Gaucho basket on the ensuing inbounds play, but a seemingly errant pass ended up in the hands of JaQuori McLaughlin.
An 89 percent free throw shooter coming in, McLaughlin closed out his 20-point night, and the game, with a pair of free throws.
Now 8-5 in the Big West, the Roadrunners fell three games behind the Gauchos, who've won 11 straight overall, in the loss column. The two teams play again in Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Saturday.