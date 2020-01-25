Saturday's game against Seattle seemed to be going down a familiar path for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team.
Unfortunately for the Roadrunners, they ended the night in a different place than they've grown accustomed to in recent weeks.
Four Redhawks scored in double figures and Seattle hit 11 3-pointers to top CSUB 86-79 in a WAC matchup at the Icardo Center.
As as been the case for much of conference play, the 'Runners fell in a second half hole. This time, the deficit reached nine points on an Anand Hundal triple with 13:40 to play.
And has been the case, the Roadrunners fought back to take the lead behind the offense of Taze Moore, who scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half. CSUB led twice in the second half, the last time coming on a 3 by Justin Edler-Davis that gave the 'Runners a 67-66 lead with 5:36 to play.
But things didn't break CSUB's way from that point on. Mattia Da Campo, who gave the Redhawks a 32-31 lead by banking in a jumper just before the first half buzzer, made two huge shots down the stretch to swing the game Seattle's way.
He slashed to the lane for a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to play, then hit a dagger 3 as the shot clock expired on the next possession, putting the Redhawks up five and essentially icing the contest away.
Making matters worse is that a persistent ankle injury that Moore's been playing through for weeks took him out of the game twice on Saturday. The second one, which occurred after he and Seattle's Terrell Brown got tied up battling for a loose ball on the baseline, briefly sent him to the locker room.
Though he returned to finish the game, even hitting a long-distance shot in the closing seconds, his status was immediately unknown afterwards, though Roadrunner coach Rod Barnes was optimistic he wouldn't miss any time.
"I'm hoping everything goes well," Barnes said of Moore, who also had a team-high eight rebounds. "He came back in the game and he said that he felt like he was ok. I think he's going to be ok, but I don't want to say something I can't definitely say for sure."
Edler-Davis (17), De'Monte Buckingham (16) and Czar Perry (12) also scored in double figures for the Roadrunners. Perry also had a game-high eight assists.
With Cal Baptist losing to Kansas City Saturday, the Roadrunners had a chance to move into sole possession of second place in the WAC leading up to a three-game road trip.
Instead, they fell to 4-2 in league play and have to work on flushing the disappointing loss from their system as quickly as possible.
"We put it in our rearview mirror," Edler-Davis said. "We have three tough games so we can't dwell on it. If we keep hanging our heads on it we're going to get smacked in the next three games."
The road trip begins with a Thursday visit to New Mexico State, which will enter 6-0 in conference play. The Roadrunners have never beaten the Aggies on the road.
