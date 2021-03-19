Season comes to a close for CSUB wrestlers

Chance Rich came up one win shy of securing a coveted top-eight finish at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Rich, a sophomore 133-pound wrestler at Cal State Bakersfield, suffered a first-period pin at the hands of Virginia's Louie Hayes, ending his season just shy of All-American designation at the tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Rich, who finished 3-2 at nationals, opened the day with a pair of tight, 4-3 wins, first topping West Virginia's Ryan Sullivan with a last-second takedown, then outlasting North Carolina State's Jarrett Trombley.
Elsewhere for CSUB, Angelo Martinoni suffered a season-ending 11-3 loss to Dom Demas of Oklahoma at 141, while Dominic Ducharme, a Pac-12 champion at 184, was defeated by an 18-0 tech fall against Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State.
Friday was the final match at CSUB for Ducharme, a senior and two-time national tournament qualifier.