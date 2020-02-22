Having already established herself as a force on the glass, Miracle Saxon found an offensive output to match and helped get the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team a needed win Saturday.
Saxon scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, as the Roadrunners used a dominant third quarter to pull away for a 55-43 win over Seattle in the Icardo Center.
Up 22-20 at the half, the Roadrunners owned the third quarter, opening on an 18-0 run. Saxon did most of the damage during the decisive surge, scoring its final eight points.
Saturday marked the seventh time Saxon has had double-digit rebounds in a WAC game this season. The 15 boards were the second most of her college career, trailing only the 18 she had against the same Seattle team on Jan. 25.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for CSUB, which was just 3-6 in its previous nine games coming in.
It also keeps the 'Runners above .500 in WAC play at 7-6. The win kept them in fourth place in the conference, one game ahead of Seattle and one behind third-place Utah Valley, which earned a 64-54 Saturday win over Grand Canyon, which entered the day atop the league standings.
