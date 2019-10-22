Normally, the sight of 6-foot-8 big man Shawn Stith launching a 3-pointer from the half court logo with 20 seconds remaining on the shot clock wouldn't much please Rod Barnes.
But with the grind of the regular season forthcoming, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coach was willing to let the shot go on for a night.
Both Barnes and women's coach Gregg McCall got to introduce their teams to the public in the annual Blue-Gold scrimmage held at the Icardo Center.
Each team played two five-minute halves. With no one exerting much defensive energy, it was a night of trial and error on the offensive end, with players putting up shots from well beyond the 3-point line and trying out dunks that were borderline experimental at times.
Coaches believe hosting something akin to the Midnight Madness events held by major programs every year gives their players a chance to showcase their personalities to an audience that normally would only get to see them in a serious setting.
"It gives our guys an opportunity to have some fun and get everybody on the court, because from this point in we’ll be really locked in and trying to prepare for the beginning of the season," Barnes said. "Once the season starts, it’s so serious and it’s so demanding. You’ve got to be so focused, and tonight they can kind of not have pressure on them.”
“It’s great for our city, great for our fans, great for the student body," McCall added. "They can relax and just go out and have fun playing the game, enjoying it. Showing the fans some of the things they can do, they can have tricks up their sleeves and shoot the long ball.”
The evening also featured a brief men's dunk contest and a women's 3-point contest with a surprise winner.
After missing most of the last two seasons with knee injuries, DaiJe Harris came out on fire, hitting her first four attempts. After a cold stretch in the middle, Harris got hot again late, at one point hitting six in a row to finish with a winning score of 13, an outcome the junior guard herself wasn't expecting.
“That was actually unexpected," she said. "I can shoot but in a 3-point contest, maybe just because I had the adrenaline on my side, I was just knocking shots down.”
Held out
Two likely starters were held out of action in the women's scrimmage, as Ashley Austin (toe) and Vanessa Austin (ankle) both watched in street clothes. Fortunately for the Roadrunners, the pair is expected to be ready for the season opener against Dominguez Hills on Nov. 5.
"They could have went tonight, but we just held them out a little bit," McCall said. "They'll be back."
