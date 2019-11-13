Playing against the stiffest defensive challenge its faced in the young season, the high-powered Cal State Bakersfield offense was ground to a halt at Northern Iowa Wednesday night.
The Roadrunners committed 14 turnovers and struggled to get anything going in transition against the Panther defense in a 67-55 loss in Cedar Falls.
After scoring 41 fast break points in their first two games, the Roadrunners had just four Wednesday. They also decisively lost the 3-point battle, hitting just three while allowing 12.
Still, CSUB was in the game for some time, even forcing a 24-24 tie on a Cam Allen jumper on the first possession of the second half.
But Allen's bucket quickly gave way to a 17-5 Panther run. UNI at one point 3s on three-consecutive possessions, one of which was turned into a four-point play by guard AJ Green.
The Panthers ended the night with four players scoring in double figures. Allen was the lone Roadrunner player to crack double-digits, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
CSUB falls to 1-2 with the loss. The Roadrunners return home on Friday, where they'll face NAIA foe Life Pacific at 11 a.m.
