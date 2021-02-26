Coming off a tough weekend at UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Bakersfield made Cal State Northridge feel every inch of their frustration from the previous week Friday night.
The Roadrunners closed the first half on a 24-5 run, blowing past the Matadors 84-58 in men's basketball at the Icardo Center.
CSUB, which scored just 44 points in a 19-point loss at Santa Barbara last Saturday, topped that total in the first half Friday, scoring 28 points in the paint and grabbing a 47-22 lead at the break.
After Shawn Williams, who had a team-best 19 points, connected on a 3-pointer early in the second half, the 'Runners went cold, as CSUN came storming back with an 18-2 run to get within 12.
The deficit stayed at 12 until De'Monte Buckingham connected on a 3-pointer that kick-started a game-sealing 17-3 run. Buckingham, who'd scored just 10 points total in his previous four games, had a nice bounce back effort, scoring 16.
Taze Moore (13), Justin McCall (13) and Ronne Readus (10) also scored in double figures for the Roadrunners. Moore looked to have much of his usual explosiveness after missing the previous two games with an illness.
Williams complimented his 19-point effort with seven assists, tying teammate Czar Perry for the game high.
With the win, the Roadrunners clinch a winning record in their first season in the Big West, improving to 9-6 in conference play and 15-9 overall.
CSUB, which remains in play for a top-three seed at the Big West Tournament, closes out the regular season with another home game against CSUN at 7 p.m. Saturday.