Despite outplaying Fresno State for most of the day, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team had nothing to show for their efforts Saturday.
The Bulldogs plated seven runs in the third inning and a four-run ninth wasn't enough for CSUB, which fell to 0-2 with a 9-6 loss.
After getting FSU out 1-2-3 in each of the first two innings, Art Joven allowed the first six batters to reach in the third, recording just one out in the frame before being pulled. Ryan Higgins started the scoring with a two-run double and the offensive onslaught continued, as the Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
Down 9-2 going into the final inning, the Roadrunners didn't go away quietly. Eric Charles drove in a run with a single and after CSUB scored another run on a groundout, Jacen Roberson blasted a two-run home run to cut the deficit to three runs.
The 'Runners would get no closer, though, as Kobe Silva struck out for the game's final out.
Now 0-2, CSUB has one more matchup with the Bulldogs at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.